California is the busiest state for civil disputes but 4th fastest for processing them.

Louisiana takes the longest time to process federal civil cases, Nebraska is the fastest

Despite having the lowest caseload, South Dakota is still in the top 10 slowest states for civil suits concluded in federal district courts

Around 3 in 5 civil suits filed with federal district courts in the US reach a disposition before pretrial

Nevada federal civil trials are the longest, Florida – the shortest

Louisiana has, by far, the most dragged-out civil lawsuits filed in federal district courts of all US states, new research has revealed. Idaho, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, Massachusetts and South Dakota all take at least a year, on average, to fully process a civil suit. Surprisingly, the latter actually has the fewest cases to process.

This is according to a new study from Louisiana-based personal injury and maritime lawyers Scott Vicknair law firm. The research is based on the latest 12-month data ending in March 31, 2022, from the US Courts. It measures the median time it takes in every state to file a civil case with a federal district court and reach a disposition – the court’s final ruling. It includes consolidated cases filed in previous years that later became individual cases, and excludes deportation reviews, enforcement of judgements, land condemnations, prisoner petitions and recovery of overpayments.

Top 10 states with the most dragged-out federal civil lawsuits

State Median time from filing to disposition (months) Louisiana 22.4 Idaho 13.6 Texas 13.1 Oregon 12.8 Utah 12.7 Wyoming 12.6 Massachusetts 12.5 South Dakota 12.3 Oklahoma 11.8 Mississippi 11.8

California has the most federal civil lawsuits in the US but manages to be among the fastest states to process them. Civil cases filed in Nebraska only take just over five months to reach a disposition - the shortest time of all US states. Nevada has the longest civil trials, whereas Florida – the shortest. It only takes six weeks to fully process a civil case in Vermont – the fastest state for no-court action suits. Arkansas, on the other hand, takes over a year for such cases. In 45 states and in DC, civil suits mostly conclude before pretrial.

Louisiana – the longest civil suits overall

Louisiana takes the longest time to process civil cases, averaging to 22.4 months, compared to a US average of 9.2 months. Of the 12,379 suits that concluded before March 31st, 2022, 64% ended during or after pretrial. This is unlike the vast majority of US states, where most cases end before pretrial. Only Massachusetts and Michigan end most of their cases at this phase. Of these three states, Louisiana, takes the longest time to finalize a civil suit, namely 26.4 months, and nearly as long for suits ending during trial.

In Idaho, a state with a lower caseload than Louisiana, it takes 13.6 months for a civil suit to reach a disposition. With only 360 cases per year, Idaho has the second most dragged-out civil suits in the US. Texas ranked third, averaging to 13.1 months to process 16,956 civil lawsuits.

California – busiest but 4th fastest for civil lawsuits

Despite having the biggest caseload of all US states, California only takes 7.1 months, on average, for each of the 27,788 civil suits that ended before March 31st, 2022. This makes it the fourth fastest state to fully process civil lawsuits. Nebraska ranked first, with only 5.2 months per civil suit, followed by Vermont with six months, and Georgia with 6.1 months.

Florida is the second busiest state for civil legal matters, with 22,631 cases taking only eight months, on average. Ranked third for civil caseload, New York is even faster, with an average speed of 7.3 months to reach a disposition in their 21,505 suits.

Even if it only processed 209 cases in a 12-month period – the lowest count of all US states, South Dakota is still in the top 10 slowest states. It takes just over a year to end a civil suit here. Wyoming is almost as puzzling, with the second lowest caseload in the US and yet 12.6 months to process them.

Nevada – longest trials (nearly 4 years)

Less than 1% of federal civil suits in America end during the trial phase. If that happens in Nevada, it would take nearly four years to reach a disposition. This is the longest time of all US states. The shortest trials take place in Florida – just over a year and a half. It normally takes 29.8 months in America.

Three in five civil cases, however, end before pretrial. This is the prevalent phase to conclude a civil suit in 45 states. Only two states – Wyoming and Minnesota – prefer taking no court action on most of their civil cases. At this stage, Vermont, Nebraska and Arizona move along the fastest, concluding cases within just six to nine weeks. In contrast, the slowest no-court action suits take place in Arkansas, averaging to 13.4 months. Rhode Island trails shortly behind with 13.1 months, and Wyoming is the third slowest in this category, with just under a year to end civil cases that conclude before any court action is even taken.

David Vicknair, Lead Personal Injury Attorney and Partner at Scott Vicknair Law Firm, explains: “Before rushing to file a civil suit in a state with a fast pace of concluding cases, you must ensure that court meets two criteria for jurisdiction. The defendant must either reside or do business in that state, known as personal jurisdiction, and the court you are filing with has the power to hear your kind of case, known as subject matter jurisdiction. For the latter, this usually means either a state court – the most common kind – or a federal district one, depending on which law your case arises under.

“Admiralty law which encompasses maritime claims, for example, one of our areas of expertise, is generally handled by federal courts. Meanwhile, state courts usually hear most contract cases, family law and tort, which includes personal injury – another area we specialize in. Your lawyer will advise which court is appropriate for you.

“Keep in mind that, because attorneys are also limited by geographic boundaries, you might realize after the first consultation that you need lawyers in another state. You have a better chance of sticking with the same legal team if you choose a law firm based in the same location as where the entity you are suing resides or does business in.”

