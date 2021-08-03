Annual Exams Help Diagnose Chronic Problems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Regularly scheduled exams, and any tests that come as part of those visits, help doctors assess the risk for chronic problems. Common conditions that can often be detected include:

High Blood Pressure

Diabetes

Heart Disease

Cancer

Depression

Arthritis

The frequency that you have these exams is something you should discuss with your primary care doctor. The higher your risk, once your risk has been determined by these exams, perhaps the more frequent your screenings and exams should be.

In addition to routine exams, primary care doctors also provide management of those chronic conditions. Many times a patient feels they have been sentenced to a life with that chronic condition, and it’s up to the primary care doctor to help them understand that many times, those conditions can be reversed.

For more information or to make an appointment visit TulaneDoctors.com.