Bariatric Surgery Benefits Go Beyond Weight Loss

Bariatric surgery is not only about weight loss, it is about many more benefits as well. The other health benefits a person will see can include:

remission or resolution of diabetes

improvement or resolution of high blood pressure

improvement or resolution of sleep apnea

improvement or resolution of acid reflux

improvements in arthritis

changes in infertility

There are many medical conditions that are improved or resolved by weight loss surgery. Therefore, patients are no longer taking medications that they may have been taking for the remainder of their lives.

Once the physicians explain the available surgical options to the patient, then then try to single out what procedure will be most beneficial for the patient.

