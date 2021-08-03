Controlling Risk Factors is Key to Fighting Cardiovascular Disease

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Stroke and Heart Disease together are called cardiovascular disease, and it’s the number one cause of death. Unfortunately, African Americans have higher rates of heart disease and stroke. The main reason for the increase in the African American community is poor control of the regular risk factors.

Smoking

High Blood Pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

Physical Inactivity

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most power predictor of heart disease and stroke, especially in the African American Community. Avoiding smoking, excess alcohol, exercise and proper diet are all very beneficial. However, if you have been prescribed medication you should take it as recommended.

For more information or to make an appointment visit TulaneDoctors.com.