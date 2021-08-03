Glaucoma Patients See Success with Minimally Invasive Procedure

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Glaucoma is a disease of the optic nerve. It’s usually caused by a buildup of pressure in the eye. Glaucoma can lead to other more serious issues over time including blindness.

GATT is considered a micro invasive Glaucoma surgery that is designed to augment some fluid outflow to go through the eye’s own natural drainage system. The recovery after GATT surgery is very quick, it is minimally invasive, leaves no scar tissue in the eye, and can be quite effective in treating a variety of types of Glaucoma.

At Tulane Opthalmology, our doctors possess both the expertise and experience to provide the best care for our patients, ranging from routine cases to the most complex diseases.

