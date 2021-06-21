Hernia Repair from Tulane Doctors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit https://tulanedoctors.com

A hernia is a hole or opening in the muscle wall of the abdomen that allows the abdominal content, such as the bowl, to protrude through. This can be serious. If it leads to blockage of the bowel, that can result in emergency surgery. Hernias are something that we do want to fix.

There’s a wide spectrum of hernias. From something as simple as a small sports hernia that might be treated via outpatient surgery with less painful surgery done by a general surgeon. To a very complex large recurrent hernia, possibly involving a large portion of the abdominal wall. These surgeries are often a team approach with other surgeons offering the most comprehensive care for the repair of these complex hernias.

Go to TulaneDoctors.com for more information and to make an appointment.