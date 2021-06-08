Living With Chronic Migraines

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit https://medicine.tulane.edu/tulane-doctors

A migraine is typically a pulsating or throbbing pain that affects one side or the face or sometimes can affect both sides. Other symptoms associated are nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or noise.

Common triggers of migraine headache can include:

some types of food like cheese and highly processed foods

certain types of drinks like alcohol, particularly wine

change in weather

hormonal changes

stress

We treat migraines with a preventative medication as well as medication to help with acute migraine headaches. For example, Botox, which is commonly used for cosmetic procedures, is very effective and FDA approved for treating migraine headaches.

