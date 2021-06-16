Men’s Health Issues are No Match for Tulane Doctors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Erectile dysfunction is one of the most common men’s health issues in American Men. 1 in 4 American Men will have some degree of erectile dysfunction in their lifetime.

Most men with erectile dysfunction think it is due to sexual or stress issues. In fact, it’s more due to physical underlying medical issues like:

obesity

diabetes

hypertension

high cholesterol

If you think you have some degree of erectile dysfunction, you should get in touch with your doctor, or a men’s health specialist. You can undergo a full evaluation for these conditions including blood work and a physical examination in order to get to the root cause of the issue and determine what is causing the problems.

Go to TulaneDoctors.com for more information, and to make an appointment.