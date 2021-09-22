Metal Health is a Leading Focus at Tulane Doctor’s Metairie Clinic

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

At our Metairie clinic, Tulane Doctors treat anxiety, depression, PTSD, and all sorts of life adjustment issues. We try to use evidence based practices when it’s appropriate, like cognitive behavioral therapy or dialectical behavioral therapy for certain issues. At Tulane Doctors, we also recognize that people are complex individuals and we use an eclectic approach to treating them.

People often ask if they need medication or psychotherapy or both. Research is fairly consistent in showing that most people respond best when using both. Probably 40% of people tend to drop out of this type of care and so Tulane Doctors is looking into ways to better provide service and keep people in treatment longer. Tulane Doctors is also proud to accept a large variety of insurance for this type of treatment, whereas many facilities won’t accept insurance for these treatments at all.

For more information or to make an appointment call 504-988-7250 or visit TulaneDoctors.com.