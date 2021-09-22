Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Helps Patients with Major Back Ailments

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Minimally invasive spine surgery is surgery where you’re taking the pressure off of the nerves, to resolve the pain. Traditional spine surgery involves a larger incision, blood loss, and higher risks. Minimally invasive spine surgery is generally a 1 inch incision and is faster to perform, easier to recover from, fewer complications and you go home same day.

A number of patients with spinal stenosis have been told they need major surgery. This often involves screws or rods in the spine. This is a big operation with a long recovery. Many patients are suffering but aren’t ready for something like that. A patient suffering from back pain that has been turned away, or doesn’t think surgery is right for them may want to seek an opinion from a specialist in minimally invasive spine surgery.

