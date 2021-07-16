Primary Care Doctors are a Key Component in Overall Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Primary Care Doctors are responsible for providing comprehensive wholistic care for our patients. They are trained to treat up to 85% of the conditions and illnesses that the patients have. When needed, they can coordinate care with other members of the health care team. Patients who see their primary doctor regularly live longer with a better quality of life. there are fewer urgent care and hospital visits and, over all, they spend a lot less out of pocket on health care.

The level of trust and faith that patients place in their primary care doctors builds and grows over time and, it goes a long way to alleviate the anxiety and a lot of concerns that patients see in health care these days. Primary care is basically the patient’s home and the primary care physician helps to guide the patient on their journey.

