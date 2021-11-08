Robotic Surgery Advancements are nothing new for Tulane Doctors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit https://tulanedoctors.com

Tulane has a rich history in robotic surgery, particularly in Urology. It started back in 2002 with robotic procedures of the prostate for prostate cancer. That’s is now done all over, but was pioneered at Tulane.

Tulane Doctors had now expanded that to robotic kidney surgery. Very advanced kidney surgery for kidney tumors to try and preserve the kidney, as well as taking out tumors that grow into the vena cava. We are also the only place in the U.S. to conduct some of these other very complex robotic surgeries.

The robotics and the ability to apply that, particularly in urological cancers or cancers of the urinary tract and these complex conditions has really advanced things for Tulane Doctors and the patients.