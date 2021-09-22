Transperineal Biopsies Change the Way Tulane Doctors Treat Prostate Cancer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Historically, prostate biopsies are done through the rectum. When that happens, you risk seeding the prostate with bacteria from the rectum. The urologic community completely accepts a 3-4% ICU admission rate following transrectal prostate biopsies, when in realty, we can do these safer and find the same amount of prostate cancer tissue using a Transperineal approach. That’s why we offer the procedure at Tulane.

What we are building to here at Tulane is a see and treat model for prostate cancer. What we’d like to offer for our patients is a concerning lesion on an MRI that leads them to a biopsy and real time treatment of their disease. When you get diagnosed with prostate cancer, we want out patients to be treated quickly and effectively and go home without that additional burden of the cancer diagnosis.

For more information or to make an appointment visit TulaneDoctors.com.