The Tulane Brain Program Battles Dementia

Sadly, we are all at risk of dementia, including the Alzheimer’s type. 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men will get Alzheimer’s disease in out life time.

While we can prevent cognitive decline and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, through various lifestyle and behavioral activities and interventions, we all can do things to improve our brain health on our own. If we are aware of the lifestyle and behavioral activities that will produce the risk, and if we partner with our primary care provider to address the risks.

For those that are wanting to really drill down deep and get more information about brain health, Tulane has a special program dedicated to that purpose called, the brain program.

