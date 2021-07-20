Tulane Doctors Discuss the Impact of COVID-19 on the African American Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

COVID-19 can affect all people, regardless of race or ethnicity. Unfortunately, the death rate for African Americans is higher than that of other races. There’s always been a white/black death gap, but with increased deaths due to COVID-19, that white/black death gap has broadened.

The vaccination rate is low in the African American community and we’ve struggled with this. We’ve told them this is not Tuskegee, there’s no chip, there’s no virus in the vaccine. So, hopefully, we now start to understand, especially with the Delta variant and other variants that will be coming, those persons that are unvaccinated are placing themselves at risk. What is that risk?

Getting Sick

Having long COVID/Protracted Illness

Being Hospitalized

Death

