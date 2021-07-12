Tulane Doctors Lead the Pack in Treatment and Research for Brain Aneurysms

Tulane Doctors Lead the Pack in Treatment and Research for Brain Aneurysms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

A brain aneurysm is an abnormal bulge or ballooning of an artery in your brain.

At Tulane University, you’ll find several minimally invasive techniques to treat aneurysms.

Using the first technique, Doctors place a small web type device in the aneurysm to prevent blood flow from reaching it. In a second technique, Doctors use even smaller catheters and wires to access the blood vessels surrounding the aneurysm and diverting flow away form it.

Both patients and providers prefer to treat aneurysms with minimally invasive techniques because it leads to shorter recovery times. Patients will be back to their normal lives more quickly.

Tulane University also has the Clinical Neuroscience Research Center, which is helping to develop better understanding and treatments for patients with brain aneurysm or stroke.

For more information or to make an appointment with our expert Neurologists visit TulaneDoctors.com.