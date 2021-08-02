Tulane Doctors Use Advancements to Treat Coronary Disease

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Coronary Artery Disease is the buildup of plaque in the blood vessels of the heart. Which, eventually progresses, and the person experiences chest pain. Finally the plaque will rupture, which causes a heart attack.

Some of the common symptoms of a person having coronary artery disease include:

Chest Pain

Shortness of Breath

Nausea

Vomiting

Sweating

An interventional cardiologist can pass a wire through the blockage, open the blockage with a balloon and then place a stent where the blockage was.

At Tulane, they deploy drug eluding stents. The major advancement is that, the dual anticoagulation that was being given for a year, now only needs to be given for a month.

