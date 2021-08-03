Tulane Doctors Use New Technology for Liver Transplants

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

Tulane has been home to one of the highest ranked transplant programs in the country for several years when considering Liver Transplant success rate and how long it takes to get a transplant after getting listed.

Without compromising the person that is giving the piece of liver away, doctors can safely divide the liver into 2 pieces and use one of those pieces for the transplantation to the patient that is in need. Partitioning the liver in a healthy patient can be a daunting task. Because of this, Tulane has invested a great deal in new technology that not only helps with recovery time, but allows them to do a very good job dealing with cancer of the liver and it’s appendage.

