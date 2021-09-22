Tulane Doctors use Technology and Experience to Treat Breast Cancer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

We’ve evolved over the decades from doing a large amount of surgery, which is removing the entire breast, to removing just part of the breast by doing a lumpectomy. In recent years, we have been able to use new techniques to remove less and less.

The scout reflective localization technique is a more precise method of performing surgery. We place a special pellet in the breast in the area of the tumor and it emits a signal by radar technology. It not only detects the area that the tumor is in, but it tells the surgeon the distance they are from the tumor. This allows the surgeon to take a very precise surgically directed resection to take the minimum amount of tissue out. This enhance the results for the patient giving them better outcomes from a cosmetic standpoint. Tulane is combining the technology and medical expertise to give the finest possible care.

