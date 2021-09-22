Vision RT Helps Tulane Doctors Safely Treat Left-Sided Breast Cancer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane Doctors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane Doctors, visit TulaneDoctors.com

At Tulane, there is a new exciting technology to treat left-sided breast cancer using surface guidance called Vision RT. Traditionally, when treating left sided-breast cancer, there is a concern about heart exposure to radiation. Using this new technology, Tulane Doctors can better treat left-sided breast cancer and minimize radiation exposure to the heart.

Tulane cancer center’s access to it’s research medical school and advanced treatment technologies provides the radiation department 11 different types of cancer therapy. One of the biggest benefits of being at an academic center is that medical professionals get to collaborate with other team members including physicians and researchers, to be able to provide clinical trials for patients that are battling breast cancer.

