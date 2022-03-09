Tulane Neurology Post COVID-19 Clinic treating patients with lingering symptoms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/?utm_source=gdm&utm_medium=native

The Tulane Neurology Post COVID-19 Care Clinic is treating adult patients (18 years and older) who previously tested positive for COVID and have lingering symptoms. The symptoms include fatigue, muscle pain, dizziness, weakness, numbness/tingling, memory and/or speech changes, and headaches that have lasted greater than or equal to 12 weeks.

According to Dr. Michele Longo, Neurologist at Tulane University, doctors are leading their approach with individualized treatment options. As of now, the clinic is treating patients systemically by collecting data so they determine how to best treat the patients

To make an appointment with Tulane Doctors, call 504-503-7001.