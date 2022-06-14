Bariatric Surgery has Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Many people might not know that bariatric surgeries have benefits beyond weight loss.

“There are many medical conditions that are improved or resolved by weight loss surgery,” said Dr. Carlos Galvani.

Dr. Galvani says the surgery can help with the remission or resolution of diabetes, arthritis, infertility and sleep apnea. He says it can also help to lower high blood pressure and improve reflux diseases.

He says that this also means patient often get off the long-term, or lifelong, medications they have been taking.

When deciding if bariatric surgery is right for you, Dr. Galvani says the team presents all options, and decides with the patient which option is more beneficial for their needs.

