Bariatric Surgery Risks are Lower Than Those Caused by Living with Obesity

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Did you know that obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States?

Tulane Assistant Professor of Surgery, Shauna Levy, MD, MS, says, “Many people believe that obesity is caused by simply overeating and a lack of self control.”

Dr. Levy says that is one big myth.

“The truth is, it’s a chronic, progressive disease that is caused by many genetic and environmental factors,” she says.

Individuals who are more than 100 pounds overweight may find success with bariatric surgery combined with lifestyle changes. Dr. Levy says those two adjustments can lead long-lasting health improvements. This includes helping improve or resolve with associated conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“The risks of bariatric surgery are much lower than living with obesity itself,” says Dr. Levy.

