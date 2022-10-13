Breast cancer is about more than the diagnosis

Breast cancer is about more than the diagnosis

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

For many women, the decision to have plastic surgery after a mastectomy is a very personal one. Some feel that it helps them to feel “whole” again after their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Others choose to have the surgery for purely aesthetic reasons.

Though plastic surgery after a mastectomy is not considered medically necessary, many women opt to have the procedure for both aesthetic and emotional reasons. The surgery can be used to restore the breast to its original shape and size, or to create a new breast shape.

Whatever the reason, plastic surgery after a mastectomy can be a very positive experience for many women.

If you are considering plastic surgery after a mastectomy, be sure to consult with the board-certified plastic surgeons at Tulane University School of Medicine who have experience performing the procedure.

Dr. Abigail Chaffin is one of our many experienced physicians when it comes to post-care in breast cancer.

“Nowadays, we believe every woman facing a breast cancer diagnosis should have the opportunity to see a plastic surgeon to discuss options, including improved breast symmetry after breast conservation therapy and breast reconstruction after mastectomy,” Chaffin said.

For more information, contact Tulane University School of Medicine.