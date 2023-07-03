Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death affecting African Americans at higher rate

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death affecting African Americans at higher rate

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/

Stroke and heart disease are called cardiovascular diseases, and it’s the number one cause of death. Unfortunately, African-Americans have higher rates of heart disease and stroke. The main reason for the high degree of heart disease and stroke in the black community is poor control of the common risk factors.

Common risk factors:

Smoking

high blood pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

Physical inactivity

Social determinants of health.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is the most powerful predictor of heart disease and stroke, especially in the black community. Avoiding salt, avoiding excess alcohol, and exercising for weight loss is very beneficial. However, if you have hypertension and you’ve been prescribed medication, you should take it.

The Tulane Doctors are happy to help with any health care questions. Discover more about the doctors and care available through the Tulane University School of Medicine on its website.