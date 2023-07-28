Colon and rectal cancer screening with Tulane University School of Medicine

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

In the fight against colon and rectal cancer, early detection is the key to saving lives. Dr. Jacquelyn Turner of Tulane University School of Medicine emphasizes the urgent need for increased screening in the African American community, where the prevalence of these cancers is higher. To address this critical issue, she highlights a range of screening methods available, but unequivocally advocates for colonoscopy as the most effective tool for comprehensive detection.

Colonoscopy, the gold standard of screenings, surpasses other methods in its ability to identify not only colon cancers but also potentially dangerous colon polyps. By detecting and removing polyps during the procedure, patients have a significantly reduced risk of these growths developing into cancer.

Colon and rectal cancer may not exhibit noticeable symptoms in the early stages, making regular screening crucial for timely diagnosis. Dr. Turner urges individuals, particularly those in the African American community, to consider their health seriously and take advantage of these life-saving screening options.

While other screening approaches like flexible sigmoidoscopy and stool studies have their merits, they may not provide the same comprehensive insights as colonoscopy. Dr. Turner’s expertise underscores that colonoscopy not only detects cancer but also empowers individuals to prevent its onset through early detection of polyps.

The importance of raising awareness about colon and rectal cancer screening cannot be overstated. By promoting regular screenings and informing individuals about the benefits of colonoscopy, we can make significant strides in reducing the impact of these cancers, particularly in high-risk communities. Through education and action, we can protect lives and pave the way for a healthier future for all. Let’s prioritize our health and embrace the power of early detection in the battle against colon and rectal cancer.