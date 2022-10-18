End Your Sinus Troubles with Treatment From the Tulane Doctors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

The doctors at the Tulane University School of Medicine offer several avenues of treatment for chronic sinusitis.

According to Tulane University School of Medicine’s Dr. Jonathan Owens, “Studies that look at quality of life for patients with chronic sinusitis score about the worst on quality of life surveys compared to most other chronic diseases, such as heart disease or diabetes or high blood pressure.”

Dr. Owens says this is because, unlike many other chronic diseases, you actually feel sinusitis symptoms all the time, and they can be a constant annoyance. But, he says there are a number of treatment options available.

Treatment options include simple nasal saline washes, pills and nasal spray treatments, less invasive in-office procedures, or more extensive surgeries.

