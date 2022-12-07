Exercising During Pregnancy is a Healthy Practice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Exercising can be a very healthy practice during pregnancy.

OB/GYN, Elizabeth Kelly, MD, says, “Exercise during an uncomplicated pregnancy is safe and has many health benefits.”

Dr. Kelly says health guidelines recommend exercising at a moderate level for at least 150 minutes per week, an average of 20-30 minutes per day.

“Moderate intensity exercise means you should be able to carry on a conversation during the activity,” says Dr. Kelly.

She says pregnant women should avoid activities that involve high speeds, going downhill, or high temperatures.

“All women should discuss type of exercise, level of activity and any modifications with their physician,” says Dr. Kelly.

