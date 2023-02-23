Fascia Institute and Treatment Center focuses on patients with chronic pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/

According to Tulane University School of Medicine’s Dr. Jacques Courseault, the school started the Fascia Institute and Treatment Center, which focuses on fascial treatments for patients with chronic pain.

Fascia is the skin that surrounds the muscle. It surrounds muscle, bone and ligaments, but it’s this connective tissue network that ties everything in your body together.

“From your eyes to the bottom of your toes, restrictions in those fascial planes can cause pain in the area of restriction but oftentimes it can cause referred pain in other areas,” said Courseault.

For example, if you have a knot at the bottom of your neck, maybe migraine-type headaches, according to Courseault.

Coureseault said their job is to find out where these fascial restrictions are and treat them whether it’s with physical therapy massage or specialized technique.

