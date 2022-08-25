Health Outcomes and Options Tied into Body Mass Index

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Paying attention to your Body Mass Index (BMI) can help with your overall health.

“It is a ratio between weight and height of an individual and if that number is above 35, then you can consider your obesity as ‘severe obesity,’” says Dr. Carlos Galvani, a bariatric surgeon.

Dr. Galvani says bariatric surgery should be considered if an individual’s BMI is 35 or above, or if they have other medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or hypertension.

Surgical programs with multi-disciplinary facets are the best choice for patients.

“We have a comprehensive team that helps our patients to have a successful journey,” says Dr. Galvani.

The Tulane Doctors are happy to help with any health care questions. Discover more about the doctors and care available through the Tulane University School of Medicine on its website.