How to spot skin cancer: Tips from Tulane University School of Medicine

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

When thinking about skin cancer, it’s important to consider the ABC D E rule. So a stands for asymmetry. We want your moles all to be symmetric. If you were to cut it in half, one side should mimic. The other B stands for border, so we want the borders of your moles to be nice and round.

We don’t want any jagged edges C stands for, color. So any mole that has multiple colors or color variations or something that we would be concerned.

D is diameter. Any mole greater than six millimeters should be examined Lastly, E stands for evolving. Any mold that’s new or changing, getting bigger, those are all signs that you should have them looked at by a dermatologist.

