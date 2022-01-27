Is vaping really a safe alternative to smoking?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit tulanedoctors.com.

Many people feel that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking, but is that true?

Dr. Mark Sides, a Thoracic Oncologist with the Tulane University School of Medicine, said that was originally thought to be true, but not much data is available on the topic because vaping products are still very new.

Dr. Sides says that flavored chemicals added to vape products are also unregulated and could be harmful.

But, vaping can have other consequences. Dr. Sides says that teenagers who vape can have more negative outcomes if they catch COVID-19. He said incidents of respiratory distress are higher, hospital stays are longer, and the course of the disease is much worse.

