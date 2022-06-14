Knowing the Signs of Chronic Migraine and Treatments Available

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Chronic migraines can be debilitating. A migraine is a pulsating or throbbing pain, that typically affects one side, or sometimes both sides, of the face or head.

Rana Abusoufeh, MD, who works in Clinical Neurology, says other signs of migraine include nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light or sound.

Common triggers for migraines include:

Eating specific foods, like cheese or processed foods

Drinking specific beverages, like wine and other alcoholic drinks

Changes in weather

Hormonal changes

Stress

Dr. Abusoufeh says chronic migraines are treated with preventative medications, and medications that help with symptoms of migraines as they start or are ongoing. Botox, commonly used for cosmetic procedures, is even used as a preventative treatment for migraines.

The Tulane Doctors are happy to help with any health care questions.