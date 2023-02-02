Knowing the Symptoms and Treatments for Coronary Artery Disease

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Coronary artery disease is very common and can be seen in more than 20 million adults who are 20 years old or older.

According to Tulane University School of Medicine’s Dr. Jose Wiley, Section Chief, Cardiology, “It occurs when cholesterol plaques and inflammation build up in the arteries that supply the heart muscle.”

Dr. Wiley says patients may experience several symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. But, he says patients might also be “completely asymptomatic.”

Risk factors for coronary artery disease include having diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Age and sex are also factors.

“Our main goal is prevention,” says Dr. Wiley. “That includes risk factor modification, and treating those risk factors. And at other times, we have to perform invasive procedures, such as percutaneous coronary interventions, or bypass surgery.”

