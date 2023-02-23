Lifestyle changes can help prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/

One in five women and one in 10 men will get Alzheimer’s disease in our lifetime.

According to Tulane University School of Medicine’s Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, we can prevent cognitive decline and dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease through various lifestyle and behavioral activities or interventions.

“We all can do things to improve our brain health on our own if we’re aware of the lifestyle and behavioral activities that will reduce the risk,” said Maraganore.

Maraganore also said for those who really want to drill down deep and get more information about brain health, Tulane has a special program, the brain health program dedicated to that purpose.

