Lung Cancer Screenings Save Lives

Screenings for lung cancer can help to save lives, especially for those who smoke. The Tulane University School of Medicine Doctors note that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

According to Tulane University School of Medicine’s Dr. Ramsy Abdelghani, the Director of Interventional Pulmonology, “Louisiana has one of the highest rates of lung cancer in the U.S.”

Dr. Abdelghani says, “Around 80% of patients who are diagnosed with lung cancer in Louisiana are uncurable at the time of diagnosis, meaning curative surgery is not an option.”

He says that lung cancer screenings have been proven to save lives and improve survival rates.

“Unfortunately, only about 5% of patients who are eligible for lung cancer screenings are actually screened,” says Dr. Abdelghani. “So, if you are a current smoker, or you’ve quit smoking within the last 15 years, and you’re between the ages of 50 and 80 years old, you may be eligible for lung cancer screening with a yearly, low-dose, low-radiation CAT scan.”

He says your screening will be covered by your insurance, and that the procedure is painless, outpatient, and can typically be scheduled easily.

