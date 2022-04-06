Managing your psoriasis and other skin conditions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit tulanedoctors.com.

Skin conditions like psoriasis are common, but can be signs of internal medical issues. Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory, very itchy skin disease. On the skin, it looks red and scaly, and can oftentimes bleed.

Dr. Erin E. Boh, MD, PhD, FAAD, a dermatologist at the Tulane University School of Medicine, says care for psoriasis and other skin conditions is important to overall health.

“It’s considered a ‘marker’ for internal disease,” Dr. Boh said. She said those with psoriasis report higher incidents of heart disease, heart attacks, high cholesterol and insulin resistance.

If your skin condition seems to be getting worse, don’t wait. Dr. Boh recommends seeking help from a board-certified dermatologist who can help you navigate medicines to help clear your skin, and benefit your overall wellness.

