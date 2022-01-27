Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit tulanedoctors.com.

Skin cancer surgeries have become more effective and efficient over time.

Dr. Jeff Lackey, a Dermatologist with the Tulane University School of Medicine, performs skin cancer removals. He says Mohs micrographic surgery cleanly removes skin cancer from sensitive areas, using only local anesthesia.

The procedure is done all at once, usually lasting only two to three hours, and the moles and skin removed are immediately checked under microscopes while the patient is present.

For more information about the procedure, check out the video above or visit the Tulane University School of Medicine website.