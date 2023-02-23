Need to see an ENT? Tulane University School of Medicine has you covered

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com/.

As an otolaryngologist at Tulane University School of Medicine, we treat a wide range of disorders involving the head and neck, including issues with the ears, nose, throat, and even tumors and cancers in the area. However, it’s important to note that many patients who present with head and neck cancer do so at an advanced stage, which is why it’s crucial to schedule an appointment with an ENT as soon as possible if you notice any concerning symptoms.

Some of the symptoms you should look out for include hoarseness that persists for more than a few weeks, lymph nodes that have remained swollen for more than three weeks, and sores on the tongue that haven’t gone away even with treatment. Additionally, if you have any risk factors for head and neck cancer, such as smoking, drinking, or exposure to HPV, it’s especially important to seek evaluation.

If you do notice any concerning symptoms or risk factors, don’t hesitate to schedule an appointment with an otolaryngologist head neck surgeon. By doing so, you’ll be taking an important step towards ensuring your health and potentially catching any issues at an earlier, more treatable stage. Remember, when it comes to head and neck cancer, early detection is key.