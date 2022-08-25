Pre-emptive Screenings Beneficial for Treating and Diagnosing Colon and Rectal Cancers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Colon and rectal screenings are very important in treating and diagnosing colon and rectal cancers.

Dr. Jacquelyn Turner, a Colon and Rectal Surgeon, sees these screenings as really important.

“I think [the screenings are] a big need in the community, specifically the African American community, because the prevalence of colon rectal cancer is higher among African Americans,” says Dr. Turner.

Screenings that can be done include stool studies, camera tests, or a full colonoscopy.

“In my opinion, the colonoscopy is the better test of the other ones available, because it allows you to not only detect colon cancers, it also allows you to to detect colon polyps,” Dr. Turner says. “So I think it’s more beneficial to find that polyp before it turns into a cancer or to remove it.”

