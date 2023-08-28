Robotic Bronchoscopy Program Helping Detect Lung Cancer ‘Earlier Than Ever Before’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

A new procedure for lung cancer diagnosis and treatment is now available in Tulane’s Interventional Pulmonology department.

“We recently launched our Robotic Bronchoscopy Program here at Tulane,” says Dr. Ramsy Abdelghani, the Director of Interventional Pulmonology. “It uses state-of-the-art technology to diagnose lung cancer early.”

This is so important to good outcomes for lung cancer treatment.

“The Robotic Bronchoscope allows us to control a thin catheter that lets us virtually get anywhere in the lungs,” says Dr. Abdelghani. “We’ve combined this technology with advanced CAT scan imaging during the procedure, which allows us to accurately navigate to, and biopsy, any area of the lung that’s suspicious for lung cancer.”

In Louisiana, Tulane is currently the only facility offering this advanced procedure combination. Dr. Abdelghani says this allows them “to diagnose lung cancer earlier than ever before.”

“At Tulane, we have board-certified interventional pulmonologists performing these procedures,” he says. “The potential risks are quite low, and it’s an easy, well-tolerated procedure. We can get you back to work, or back to doing what you want to do, fairly quickly, usually same day or the next day.”

