Seeing a Primary Care Doctor is Good for Lifelong Health Care Needs

Seeing a primary care doctor is important to overall health, even when you’re not sick.

“There’s a lot of people who say, ‘Well, I’m healthy, so I don’t need to have a primary care doctor. I only go once every couple of years and have a cold or something like that.’” says Tulane Family Medicine Dr. Tip Rugile. “But it’s important to have someone who knows your family history, because you might require some screenings early. The idea is to keep everything running smoothly, and then if a problem does start develop, start treating it early or start making lifestyle modifications, and that kind of thing that you need to do to prevent it from progressing.”

Your family medicine doctor can also help with other needs, such as needed paperwork for your job.

“Your primary care physician can also help you when you’re out of work and you need a sick note, or you know, if you’re getting a new job and you lost your vaccination records when you moved,” says Dr. Rugile.

Make it a priority to schedule a yearly check-up with your primary care doctor.

