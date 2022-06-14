Stay Hydrated to Avoid Heat Exhaustion this Summer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Summer heat can be brutal, so the doctors at Tulane University School of Medicine want to keep you safe.

Young children, along with adults who are elderly, overweight and/or sick, are the most susceptible to heat-induced illnesses.

Ronald Slipman, MD, who works in Family Medicine, said there are some important things to keep in mind when it comes to enjoying the summer weather.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids even if you aren’t thirsty. Avoid caffeine and alcoholic drinks. Avoid overexertion, or any strenuous activities, during the hottest part of the day.

Dr. Slipman says their are signs of heat exhaustion to look out for:

Muscle cramps in arms, legs or stomach

Mild confusion

Weakness

Sleep problems

If you have these signs of symptoms, Dr. Slipman says to:

Rest in a cool place

Drink plenty of fluids

Seek medical advice immediately if symptoms persist or worsen

And as a reminder, never leave children or pets alone in a hot car.

