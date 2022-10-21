‘Time is Brain’ When it Comes to Treating Strokes

There are signs to look for when someone is rushed to the Emergency Room with a possible stroke.

“When the stroke patient comes into the ER they typically come in with certain symptoms that we’re looking for,” says Dr. Arthur Wang of the Tulane Neurosurgery department. “And typically it’s going to be the inability to speak or it could be the inability to move their arms or legs.”

With stroke treatment, Dr. Wang says the saying is “Time is Brain” which means that faster treatment helps prevent the death of brain cells.

Immediately, patients are taken in for a CAT Scan, which can provide quick, non-invasive blood vessel imaging.

“There’s really no lag of time in between the patient getting the CAT Scan, to the Cath Lab being set up,” says Dr. Wang. “It’s really within minutes.”

Following their CAT Scan, a patient is brought directly to the Cath Lab for intervention.

The Tulane Doctors are happy to help with any health care questions. Discover more about the doctors and care available through the Tulane University School of Medicine on its website.