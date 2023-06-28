Tulane Dermatologist Shares Guide for Examining Your Skin

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

Board Certified Dermatologist Leah Jacob, MD, says the part of her days are spent doing routine skin exams on patients.

“Patients often come in complaining of moles or wondering if their moles are in fact ‘okay’ or if they need to be worried about them,” says Dr. Jacob.

To help pre-assess your own moles, Dr. Jacob says to watch for these ABCDEs:

A symmetry - One half of the mole does not match the other

B order - The mole shows uneven borders

C olor - The mole is a variety of colors like brown, tan and black

D iameter - The mole is growing larger than the size of a pencil eraser ( about 1/4 inch )

E volution - Change in size, shape, color, elevation, another trait or a new symptom related to your mole

“If one is suspicious, then we’ll typically do what’s called a biopsy, which lets our pathologists look at your mole under a microscope to determine if its cancerous or not,” says Dr. Jacob.

Learn more about Tulane’s Dermatology team here or call 985-893-1291 to schedule an appointment.

The Tulane Doctors are happy to help with any health care questions. Discover more about the doctors and care available through the Tulane University School of Medicine on its website.