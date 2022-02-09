Tulane Doctors Can Help to Keep Skin Looking Flawless

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit tulanedoctors.com.

The doctors at the Tulane University School of medicine can help your skin look the best it can be.

Doctor Leah Jacob, a dermatologist, says the most common in-office procedures they are seeing are for neuromodulators (like Botox) and dermal fillers. Dermal fillers are injectable products that are used to replace volume that has been lost in the aging process. Botox addresses muscle contractions to relax the skin and essentially erase wrinkles.

Dr. Jacob says that patient treatment is starting as soon as someone is in their early 20s, to prevent deeper set wrinkles later in life.

She also recommends patients always consult a board certified treatment advisor before using any of these products.

For more information about these procedures, check out the video above or visit the Tulane University School of Medicine website.