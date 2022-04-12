Tulane Doctors Offer Tips for Cervical Cancer Prevention, Health Screenings

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit tulanedoctors.com.

In the United States, cervical cancer is the third most common gynecological cancer, but Tulane University School of Medicine’s Dr. Jessica Shank, who works in Gynecologic Oncology, says it is preventable.

Dr. Shank says that in New Orleans, cervical cancer rates are twice the national average, and is seen more often in African American women.

One of the hard things about cervical cancer, is that it displays very few early warning signs, if any. Dr. Shank says that it is critical that women receive reproductive health exams regularly. It’s recommended that women get a pap smear at least every three years.

Cervical cancer can also be prevented by getting the HPV vaccine.

Dr. Shank abvises women to check with their local doctor to see when they are do for those reproductive health check-ups.

