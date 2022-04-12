Tulane Doctors Share Tips for a Healthy Pregnancy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit tulanedoctors.com.

The Tulane University School of Medicine wants every pregnancy to go as planned. Dr. Pratibha Rayapati, an OBGYN, shared some tips for having a health pregnancy.

Pregnant women should be taking daily prenatal vitamins containing iron and folic acid, Dr. Rayapati says. She says making sure to get adequate calcium and vitamin D are also important.

Weight gain while pregnant is expected, and typically around 25-35 pounds is common. But, gaining too much weight during pregnancy can create complications for the pregnancy, labor and delivery.

Dr. Rayapati says caffeine intake should be limited to under 200 MG per day, which is about what is found in one, 12 ounce cup of coffee. Two to three servings of fish per week is fine, as long as you avoid fish that have high mercury content. Salmon, tilapia, cod and shrimp are all considered safe. She says to avoid raw or undercooked food, unpasteurized dairy products, and cold deli meats. Wash all produce thoroughly before eating.

