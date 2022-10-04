Tulane Neurosurgeon: MindsEye Allows for Minimally-Invasive Brain Surgeries

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tulane University School of Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tulane University School of Medicine, visit https://tulanedoctors.com.

The doctors at the Tulane University School of Medicine are offering the latest technology advancements for neurosurgery.

Dr. Johnny Delashaw is a neurosurgeon who does cranial and spinal work, and is an expert in his field. He says people visit from all over the country to have surgery with the Tulane neurosurgery team.

And now, there is a new device to allow for minimally-invasive procedures into the brain.

“So, I’m super excited about this new device. It’s called MindsEye,” says Dr. Delashaw. “And this device is a retractor system that allows us to do very complex surgery, deep in the brain through a small hole in the skull. It’s minimally invasive to the brain, so that we have very fast recovery times.”

Dr. Delashaw says this will allow for shorter hospital stays and will have great outcomes for patients. Learn more in the video above.

The Tulane Doctors are happy to help with any health care questions. Discover more about the doctors and care available through the Tulane University School of Medicine on its website.