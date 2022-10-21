Tulane Neurosurgery Team Works to Prevent Strokes and Provide Quick Treatment if One Happens

According to Dr. Johnny Delashaw, Tulane Medical Center is focused on the treatment of cerebral vascular disease, paying special attention to stroke risk.

“Signs of stroke can be quite variable,” says Dr. Delashaw. “Sometimes a stroke is related to numbness or tingling somewhere, a loss of speech, difficulty of walking, but it usually is of sudden onset, not something that kind of creeps up on you over days to weeks. It’s usually something that happens fairly spontaneously.”

He and the other Tulane neurosurgery team members focus on treating you quickly, when you do have a stroke, and preventing one in the first place.

“We’re very focused on providing rapid care to prevent the ongoing loss of blood flow to the brain,” Dr. Delashaw says. “I think we’re providing incredible care and we’re preventing big strokes, we’re reducing the size of strokes and we’re allowing people to have a prolonged high quality of life that they wouldn’t have, without the kinds of things that we’re doing.”

